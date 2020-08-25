Paris through lens of national photographer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

France is home to many charming places. Here you can get lost in wonderful medieval streets and enjoy countless historical sights.

Azerbaijani photographer Maya Baghirova has captured the beauty of the French capital.

Her series of photographs "Streets of Paris during quarantine" brilliantly reflect the city's atmosphere.

Maya Baghirova moved to Paris in 2016. She trained at one of the leading photography schools in Europe - Spéos International photography school. In 2015, she took part in an exhibition at "Carrousel du Louvre" in Paris.

In addition, the photographer won the prize of famous "Paris Match" magazine in 2018.

Her personal exhibition titled "Paris" was held at Art Tower Gallery last year in Baku. The exhibition featured Paris's black and white photographs.

The photographer's new works are available on social networks of Association Dialogue France-Azerbaijan.



