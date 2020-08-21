Huseyn Javid's work to be staged in Uzbekistan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Huseyn Javid's "Sheikh Sanan" will be presented at Bukhara Theater of Musical Drama and Comedy in Uzbekistan.

The play will be staged as part of agreement reached between Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan and the leadership of Bukhara region.

"Sheikh Sanan" is a verse play, tragedy in five acts about love of a Muslim sheikh - Sanan to a Georgian-Christian girl Khumar. It is based on an old story first made famous by the Persian poet Attar Neyshapuri in The Conference of the Birds.

The Uzbekistan Ministry of Culture has approved the stage production to be funded by the state.

Huseyn Javid was one of the founders of the progressive romanticism movement in the contemporary Azerbaijani literature.

His works bear the ideas of humanism, love for homeland, philosophical poems, historical drama, opening a new page in Azerbaijan's literature and drama.

Javid's first book of lyrical poems, titled "The Past Days" was published in 1913.

However Huseyn Javid was known more as a playwright. In his literary tragedy Sheikh Sanan (1914), he philosophized about the idea of a universal religion to lift the inter-religious barrier between human beings.

Huseyn Javid wrote a number of historical epics, such as "The Prophet" (1922), "Timur" (1925), "Sayavush" (1933) and "Khayyam " (1935).

In his plays, Huseyn Javid brilliantly used dialogues as a tool to make confrontations between opposing views.