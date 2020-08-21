Film shootings resume in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

After months of lockdown, the nation's cinema industry is on the road to revival.

Film shootings have already started in the country. The film industry workers are required to observed hygiene rules and keep social distance on the set.

As COVID-19 spreads across the world, Azerbaijan has taken a number of measures to protect public health.

All citizens are required to observe the self-isolation measures and follow the quarantine regime.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

At present, it is planned to carry out systemic reforms to develop and modernize cinema art in Azerbaijan.

The draft "Concept for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" was prepared in accordance with the Order of the President Ilham Aliyev "On Some Measures for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" dated March 1, 2019, which envisages reforms in all areas of cinema.