State Art Gallery support local artists

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has laughed a new art project to support local artists during COVID-19 pandemic.

The art works of talented artists will be put up for sale on the gallery's social media accounts.

Initiated by Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the Ministry of Culture, the project is open for artists from all cities and regions.

All you need is to send photo of your art work to the gallery's email (resmqalereya@gmail.com), provide personal information and leave your contacts. Applications are accepted until August 30.

The works for sale will be determined by an expert committee.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.