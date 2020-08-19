Nigerian soprano and national musicians dazzle listeners

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Nigerian soprano Ranti and Azerbaijani musicians Vusala Yusif (piano), Shabnam Shikhaliyeva (canon) have performed at a concert titled "Music Bridges".

The concert was held under the motto "We stand for peace. Say no to racism, say no to war", Azertag reported.

In her remarks, the head of the organization Billura Bernard-Bayramova noted the works of Azerbaijani and Nigerian composers.

"Our main goal is to send a message of peace to the world through music and culture, and to convey the importance of peace, equality and humanism," she said.

The performance of Nigerian singer and national musicians mesmerized listeners.

Initiated by Organization of Friends of Azerbaijan in Nigeria, the concert was aired on Facebook pages of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Azeri Home Chef.







