National dancer shines in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani dancer Farid Kazakov continues to conquer dance art scene. The dancer thrilled the audience at the Russian Couranta Festival of Non-state plastic theaters.

Farid Kazakov surprised the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, who worked with such famous actors as Nikolai Lebedev, Nikita Kukushin, Yan Tsapnik and others.

"I am happy that our work has been highly appreciated by the judges. It was a little scary for me to perform on the stage for an hour and more, playing different characters. Now, I am sure that this is exactly what I need. In fact, solo performance helped me to become a more versatile actor and dancer and present my art in new ways," Farid Kazakov told Azernews.

"Sometimes, we want to return to the past and tell ourselves what awaits us in the future: maybe to warn ourselves about envy and glory, triumphs and physical injuries. In this one-man show, I divided the space into: the stage (performances, applause and jubilant spectators) and backstage (pain, bruises, injuries and envious people), he added.

Initiated by Nigar Babazade, the festival was held as a TV show amid COVID-19 pandemic.The festival brought together the best dancers from Azerbaijan, the USA, Denmark, Spain and Israel.

"When the festival organizers proposed me to present my project on plastic dancing, I immediately thought of Farid Kazakov and his performance. This magnificent and first plastic performance in the country's history premiered at YARAT Contemporary Art Space truly impressed me. When my project was already sent to the festival, we received the joyful news that "Enument" won another famous competition and Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award in performing arts. I express my gratitude to the main festival organizer Innokenty Volkomorov for his proposal to join the project that featured great performances. The festival enhanced cultural exchange between our countries and made it possible for Azerbaijani art workers to show their talents to a wide range of spectators," said Nigar Babazade.

Notably, St. Petersburg Open Word National Award has repeatedly become the best platform for many talented artists. The project is organized by European Cultural Association. For many years, European Cultural Association has been involved in holding of awarding ceremonies and other cultural events in Russia and Europe.

Farid Kazakov is a multiple winner of prestigious prizes. In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

Famous dancer also held charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.















