Ilham Nazarov releases new album

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov has released a new album "Inspiration".

The album" Inspiration " features Franz Schubert's "Swan Song" song cycle for voice and piano, Trend Life reported.

The music album was recorded at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall and Namiq Zeynalov Record Studio.

During album recording, Ilham Nazarov was accompanied by a talented pianist, doctoral student of Baku Musical Academy Gunel Bekirli.

Ilham Nazarov is the first countertenor in the world to perform a series of works by Franz Schubert.

" We recorded the vocal cycle last year and sent it to the prestigious competition "Best interpreters of the world", which was held in France. I was awarded the title of "Best Schubert Performer." This year, I was supposed to record another Schubert cycle in France. However, all plans have been postponed till next year amid COVID-19 pandemic," Nazarov said.

"It is common for countertenors to sing baroque music. There are certainly some vocalists who perform one or two songs from this cycle, but to sing all 14 compositions, this has not happened yet. I also wrote a book on how countertenors should perform works from this vocal cycle. When the publication comes out, I am also planning to provide my album as an addition. At the moment, CD " Inspiration" has small circulation, but if I see that there is a demand, I will definitely release more copies," the singer said.

Ilham Nazarov is the only holder of two voices in Azerbaijan at once - a countertenor and a baritone.

The opera singer graduated from the Baku Musical Academy. He completed a three-year internship at the Italian Academia D'Arte Lirica - first as a baritone, and then as a countertenor.

He became the first Azerbaijani vocalist to perform at Rome Opera House.

Ilham Nazarov has brilliantly performed in such operas as "Marriage of Figaro", "Intizar", "Leyli and Majnun", "Aleko", "Gianni Schicchi" and others.

Nazarov is a laureate, winner of titles and awards of various international competitions and festivals, including "Citta Di Pesaro" (Italy), a contest named after Jovdet Hajiyev (USA), Muslim Magomayev International Vocal Competition, etc. He was named the "Best Coach" at competition of vocal teachers up to 35 years old (USA).

In 2017, he took part in the 5th Bolshaya Opera International Professional Competition for Young Opera Singers.