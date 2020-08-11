National opera singers to open Bolshoi Theater's next season

By Azernews





After a long break, the creative team of the Bolshoi Theater in Russia returns its work.

Azerbaijani opera singers Yusif Eyvazov and Elchin Azizoz will open the theater's 245th season.

The next season will open with Friedrich Schiller's "Don Carlos" play, bringing together opera stars Anna Netrebko, Ildar Abdrazakov, Yusif Eyvazov, Agunda Kulaeva, Elchin Azizov.

Opera lovers have a chance to take a wonderful journey to the past on September 6, 8, 10.

"Don Carlos" is a historical tragedy in five acts by Friedrich Schiller, written between 1783 and 1787.

The title character is Carlos, Prince of Asturias and the play as a whole is loosely modeled on historical events in the 16th century under the reign of King Philip II of Spain.

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater since 2008. He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

He is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

Together with Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov, he participated in the Half Way Around the World concert.








