Khazar Library highlights heritage of eminent writer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Khazar Library System Second Branchhas made a video highlighting the works of prominent writer, playwright, literary critic Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev.

The video contains extensive information about the writer's life and cultural heritage.

Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev began his literary activity when he was studying at the Shusha real school.

Under the influence of Mirza Fatali Akhundov, he wrote a short play called "Haji Dashdamir" (1884).

In 1892, Hagverdiyev wrote his first dramatical piece, a comedy entitled "Yeyarsan gaz atini, gorarsan lazzatini".

While in Saint Petersburg, Hagverdiyev wrote the first epic tragedy in the Azerbaijani language, Daghilan ittifag ("The Breaking of Unity", 1896).

In 1899, he returned to Shusha and got involved in theatre directing. Alongside, he continued to write plays, namely Bakhtsiz javan ("The Unlucky Young Man", 1900) and Pari Jadu ("Nymph Magic", 1901).

A historical tragedy "Agha Mohammad Shah Qajar" (1907) brought him great fame. Since1906 Hagverdiyev was writing for the satirical magazine "Molla Nasraddin".

He also directed Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov's opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908). Between 1911 and 1916, the writer lived in Agdam dedicating most of his time to fiction writing.

The writer also lived and worked in Tiflis as a reporter for the local Russian-language newspaper. Over these years, he translated some Russian writers as Gogol and Ostrovsky as well as European writers Shakespeare, Molière, Schiller and others into the Azerbaijani language.

In 1905, Hagverdiyev was appointed to Shusha's municipal government. He was one of the 5 Azerbaijani Deputats of First Duma of Russia Empire and Deputat of Georgian Parliament.

More details about the writer`s life are provided on Facebook and Instagram.