Baku hosts virtual exhibition "Dioramas of the Victory Museum"

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has hosted a virtual exhibition "Dioramas of the Victory Museum" prepared by the Museum of the Great Patriotic War.

The exposition features six dioramas depicting major battles of the Great Patriotic War such as "The Battle of Stalingrad"," The Battle of Kursk", "Siege of Leningrad" and others. The online exhibition is available on Facebook.

The Museum of the Great Patriotic War, also known as the Victory Museum, is the largest museum of military history in the Russian Federation.

The museum hosts the biggest collection of World War II military equipment in Europe, impressive 3D installations and panoramas as well as a unique series of six dioramas depicting the war.

The exhibition area of the main building is more than 14, 000 square meters. Apart from the main exhibition, the museum visitors have a chance to view unique dioramas depicting major battles of the Great Patriotic War, a 3D historical and artistic panorama "Battle of Berlin" as well as a full-dome video projection "Road to Victory".

The Victory Museum collection stores more than 60, 000 exhibits, including personal belongings of military leaders and soldiers, letters from the front, awards, weapons, uniforms, paper currency, etc.

In the center of the museum is the Hall of Glory, a white marble room which features the names of over 11,800 of the recipients of the Hero of the Soviet Union distinction. A large bronze sculpture, the "Soldier of Victory," stands in the center of this hall.

The upper floors display numerous exhibits dedicated to the war such as photographs of wartime activities, weapons and munitions, uniforms, awards, newsreels, letters from the battlefront, and model aircraft. In addition, there is an e-memory book, which records the name and fate of every Russian soldier who died in World War II.