YARAT to host virtual tours

29 July 2020 [13:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Arts Space invites its little guests to take part in a virtual tour.

Every Saturday and Sunday, little art lovers have a chance to view YARAT's extensive collection of exhibits.

The virtual tour will be led by Mina Abbasova. More details are provided on Facebook.

YARAT is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally.

Based in Baku, YARAT was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

