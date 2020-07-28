Azerbaijani writer nominated for London Literature Award

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani writer Kamran Nazirli has been nominated for London Literature Award in the category Best Writer in 2015-2019.

Alexander Grichenko, chairman of the Moscow-based International Writers' Union, and Oleg Kolesnikov, chairman of the Union of Fiction and Cinematographers, signed the certificate, Azertag reported.

According to the accepted standards, all nominees for this award also receive the title of "Best Writer of the Year". Azerbaijani writer has been also accepted as a full member of the International Writers' Organization.

It should be noted that the organization has 293 full members, including writers from different countries.

Founded in 1954, the International Union of Writers, Poets, Playwrights and Journalists is one of the world's largest professional writers' organizations. Until 2010, the organization was headquartered in Paris. Today, its main office is in Moscow. The organization unites writers' unions from 40 countries and protects the social and professional rights of writers and journalists. The president of this international organization is the American writer Michael Swanwick.

Kamran Nazirli is a member of the Writers' Unions of Azerbaijan and Belarus. He is the author of short stories, novels and various publicist books. "The Man in a Coma," "The Devil's Light," "The Fourth Seal," "Between Natives," "The White House, "Fathers Don't Tell Tales," Society is a Mirror of Politics," are among his famous works.

He was also awarded a special prize by the US Embassy for his translation of Herman Melville's novel "Moby-Dick" into Azerbaijani.

The author's works on Karabakh - "Old Child", "Let me die", "Second breath", "Dark thieves", "War", "White shadow", "Memories of a dead child" and "Guardians of Lydia Ivanovna" - are included in the anthology, to be published next year in Moscow. These works will be translated into Russian, English and French.



