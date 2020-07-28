Zhara Music Festival postponed in Turkey

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Zhara Music Festival in Turkey has been postponed until next year. The festival was supposed to take place on August 27-28.

"We did our best to make the summer leave only the brightest and most musical emotions. However, circumstances had been different. Thus, we are forced to postpone "ZHARA Fest. Bodrum". We want you to feel calm and relaxed at the festival, and spend time enjoying music hits of the most popular artists, "the message says.

Earlier, Zhara Music Festival in Baku was also postponed amid coronavirus pandemic. The list of celebrities will remain the same. All tickets purchased this year will be valid next year! No additional fees will be required, even if the price increases in 2021.The festival will take place from July 28 to 1 August, 2021.

In addition, in 2021, all planned facilities will be completed on the territory of Sea Breeze: apartments, villas, a hotel, swimming pools and recreation areas so that you can fully enjoy the festival.

Zhara Music Festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the last year’s festival.