Park named after founder of national press opens in Guba

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A park named after founder of the Azerbaijan national press Hasan bey Zardabi has been solemnly opened in Guba.

Representatives of Guba Executive Power, mass media attended the opening ceremony, APA reported.

A monument to Hasan Zardabi, designed by sculptor Shikhali Takhmazov was set a the park as well.

The construction of a new school for 850 pupils has also begun in the village of Zardabi. The construction of the three-story school building is scheduled to be completed by the next academic year.

On June 30, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On holding the 145th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press."

The story of the press in Azerbaijan began with "Akinchi" (The Ploughman) newspaper, published for the first time in 1875 on July 22.

The newspaper covered a wide range of scientific, educational and cultural topics and harshly criticized superstition and backwardness.

The first Azerbaijani-language newspaper played a major role in the formation and development of Azerbaijani National Press.

Despite its closing in 1884, "Akinchi" paved the way to other national publications.

In the following years, newspapers like Shergi-Rus (1903-1905), Hayat (1905-1906), Molla Nasreddin (1906-1931), Fuyuzat (1906-1907), Shalale (1913-1914), Igbal (1912-1915), Dirilik (1914-1916), Achiq Soz (1915-1918) continued the noble goal of the "Akinchi" newspaper.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijani press has been actively working on providing information about the unfolding of events .

Azerbaijan Press Council is in charge of media self-regulation. Founded in 2003, the Press Council aims at enforcing public oversight of the profession, ensuring freedom of the press and strengthening the relationship between government and media.