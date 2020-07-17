Polish Wisla Film Festival reaches Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Every year, Polish Wisla Film Festival brings the best of Polish cinema to Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia, Belarus, Croatia, Serbia, Turkey and other countries as part of the world tour. The film festival will reach Azerbaijan this fall.

Polish films will be screened at Landmark Baku Rotunda Jazz Club on November 12-17.

The feature film competition will present ten newest Polish films.

The festival was held for the first time in 2008 at the Moscow Khudozhestvenny cinema.

Today the festival covers more than 30 cities in 8 countries.

Polish Wisla Film Festival managed to catch the fancy of viewers in many other countries around the world.

The festival program traditionally includes the best feature films, documentaries, as well as the works by students and graduates of the leading Polish film schools.