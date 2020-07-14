National dancers shine in Turkey

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

"Sema" children dance ensemble has successfully performed at the International Festival and Competition of Arts in honor of Marine Day in Turkey.

This time, the festival was held virtually, bringing together young talents from thirteen countries, Trend Life reported.

The winners were determined in various age categories and nominations - dance, vocals, family groups, art.

As a result of the competition, Lyaman Akhmadova and Nigar Israfilova won Grand Prix, Khadija Seidova, Nurjahan Abilova, Aidan Mammadli and Narmin Khalafova took the first place. The ensemble's leader Sema Sadikhova was handed a grateful diploma.