Azerbaijan's pianist to perform at World Art Games

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's pianist Firuza Najafli will represent the country at World Art Games International Art Media Contest.

The musician qualified for the contest's final, scoring 94 points out of 100 place in "Instrumental" nomination, Azernews reported.

Speaking about the contest, Firuza Najafli expressed her gratitude to the contest organizers and her piano teacher, professor of Baku Music Academy Tarlan Seidova.

The international online contest "World Art Games" offers a great chance to win European Awards from the leading festival and competition organizing committee Fiestalonia Milenio, which is working with more than thirty international organizations.

Supported by the Cultural Ministries of over 20 countries, the online music competition is scheduled for the next year.



