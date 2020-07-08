State Art Gallery launches virtual contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery is pleased to announce a new virtual project "+ 5C" on July 8, at 18:00.

The Gallery invites art lovers to participate in the first online knowledge contest on Azerbaijani art, answer 5 questions and win some prizes.

You can join and participate in the virtual project through the live broadcast on Instagram.

For more information, please visit the gallery's Facebook.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.