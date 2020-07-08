TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

YARAT holds virtual lecture by art expert

08 July 2020 [11:55] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Space has presented a virtual lettuce of Russian art expert Olga Polyanskaya.

During the lecture, Olga Polyanskaya provided insight into the collection of Azerbaijani paintings (1960-1980s) stored at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally.

Based in Baku, YARAT was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

 

URL: http://www.today.az/news/entertainment/195217.html

Print version

Views: 255

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also