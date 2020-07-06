Applications are open for Biodiversity Short Film Contest 2020

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Applications are open for the International Nature Image Festival (FIIN) Biodiversity Short Film Contest 2020.

Participation in the Short Film Contest is open to all.

The main objective of the Short Film contest is to promote the biological natural heritage, namely the natural regions, the ecosystems, the habitats and the species of wild fauna and flora, through the selection and classification of cinematographic works related to this subject.

The festival also aims to promote cinematography of nature and promote its growth and development, as well as launching the debate and reflection of society on the need to knowing, promoting and conserving the biodiversity and the environment.

The deadline for competitors to submit the cinematographic works to the contest is July 6, 2020.

The Organizing Committee will inform the producers of the selected films for the contest until September 30, 2020, through the submission platforms.

For more information, please visit the contest's official website.