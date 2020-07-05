Khinalig village included into UNESCO's Tentative list

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for its breathtaking views, Khinalig State Cultural-Architectural and Ethnographic Reserve has been included into UNESCO's Tentative list.

The document was submitted to the organization by Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO.

Next year, the Reserve's Management Center also plans to begin the nomination process for the reserve's inscription on the list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites.

According to the rules set by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, State Parties should submit their Tentative Lists, properties which they consider to be cultural and/or natural heritage of outstanding universal value and therefore suitable for inscription on the World Heritage List.

They prepare their Tentative Lists with the participation of a wide variety of stakeholders, including site managers, local and regional governments, local communities, NGOs and other interested parties and partners.

The States Parties should submit Tentative Lists, which should not be considered exhaustive, to the World Heritage Centre, at least one year prior to the submission of any nomination. They are encouraged to re-examine and re-submit their Tentative List at least every ten years.

Khinalig is an incredible tourist destination with its fascinating historical landmarks, delicious cuisine and picturesque mountains.

For centuries, this village has been cut off from civilization by hard-to-reach mountains. After the road was paved, it became a favorite spot for curious travelers.

The village’s area was inhabited for about 4 thousand years ago, dating back to Bronze Age. A few scientific investigations suggest the connection between Khinalig and the Caucasian Albania.

Khinalig is famous for its unique language, peculiar customs and traditions. Due to the isolation, its residents managed to preserve their own language, not belonging to any language group.

This wonderful village, nestled in the mountains strikes with its unique architecture.

Since the slopes here are very steep, the houses here are built very close to each other. Thus, the roof of one house is the courtyard for another one located above.

The ceilings of the house are fitted with a smoke flap, through which the locals can also visit each other. The floors and walls are covered with carpets.

There are many historical places, including tomb of Khidir Nebi, mosques of Sheikh Shalbuz and Abu Muslim, ancient cemeteries as well as holy caves of early humans.

To protect the village, the Azerbaijani government declared the area a cultural-historical and ethnographic reserve in 2007.



