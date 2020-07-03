State Art Gallery displays colorful works by Talat Shikhaliyev

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has provided a virtual tour through art by national artist Talat Shikhaliyev.

The artist created beautiful paintings using golden yellow and dynamic spots in his palette. His exceptional feel for color never ceases to amaze art lovers.

Through his art, Talat Shikhaliyev brilliantly expressed the individual character of each image and his outlook.

In 1952 he traveled to Kiev where he spent the following decade and graduated from the Kiev State Arts Academy in 1960.

The only work remaining from that period is "Road", most likely painted during his stay in Ukraine in 1958.

The portrait genre has a special place in the artist's work. His famous paintings include "Guess Who" (1973), "Sleeping Daughter" (1978), "Motherhood (1976)" and others. Many of his works captured various life experiences.







