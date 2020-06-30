Baku to host international art contest

By Azernews





Azerbaijan Youth Union and Azerbaijan Dance Association invite you to join the 5th International ARTS OLIMPIA Contest on July 5-12.

In connection with COVID-19 and quarantine regime, those who wish to take part in the contest, should send all required information to az.gencler@mail.ru until July 5.

Speaking about the competition, the head of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and board member of the Youth Union, Aziz Azizov stressed that the jury will include highly qualified specialists, honored workers of culture and art, Trend Life reported.

The contest participants will be evaluated in terms of performance technique, composition, image, criteria of the show.

Notably, the Organizing Committee is not associated with the jury. The jury has the right not to assign or duplicate individual places. For the first time, the project will feature clothing design and fine art competition.

The traditional international art Olympiad in previous years was held for two days. The number of participants grew, and in 2019, 7000 participants took part in the contest, including from foreign countries.

"This year the competition was to be held in May, and participants from Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iran and Georgia had already registered. Two concert halls were booked - for three days each. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic prevented the implementation of great plans. But we still continue our creative activities, " said the Secretary General of Azerbaijan Dance Association Natavan Zeynalova.

Chairperson of Youth Union Coordinating Council Chinara Mikailzade noted that the organization took part in world-class events, held international competitions and implemented many projects.

"The Azerbaijan Youth Union has more than 300 volunteers. Very successful youth projects have been already implemented by the Union. Some projects are underway. Recently, our volunteers composed and performed the Union's own song. So far, we have discovered many talented young people, both from Baku and from the country's regions and supported them. Youth is our future!," she said.

Representatives of all types of art can participate in the competition: stringed and wind music instruments, keyboards, classical, pop and folk vocals, artistic expression, all types of dances, fashion designer, visual arts, etc.

Participants are divided into age categories: 3-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-15, 16 years and older.

For more information, please contact:

+994 50 250 22 93/96.

