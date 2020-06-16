Sip on Azerbaijan's gorgeous drink this summer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Hot summer days are the perfect time to grab a glass and treat yourself to cooling drinks. There’s a great variety of drinks in Azerbaijan that play on the summer flavors.

If you're looking for colorful, fresh, fruity drinks that are refreshing and perfect for summer, try this delicious beverage.

No storebought drink can compare to a sweet sharbat made at home. It's cool, refreshing, and filled with delicious fruit flavors.

This mouthwatering drink could be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

Sharbat, a symbol of celebration, is usually consumed at weddings, dinner parties and similar events.

This beverage is made from fruits like pomegranate, apricot, quince, orange as well as rose petals (ovshala), milk, basil, mint, saffron, and sumakh.

Rose sharbat is a must for a hot summer day. This sharbat is made of rose oil, sugar, basil or mint seeds.

Summer would not be summer without lemon sharbat, which is made of lemon, saffron, basil or coriander seeds, ice and water. When the drink is ready, add saffron tincture and ice. To prepare saffron tincture, soak the saffron in boiled and cooled water for 6-8 hours. Cardamom can be used instead of basil seeds. It gives more flavor and delicacy to the taste.

Apricot sherbet is a fantastic cocktail that boost your mood in hot summer days.

This kind of sharbat is made of sugar, dried apricots, water and ice. The beverage is served with swollen apricots on a separate plate. Apricot sherbet has a therapeutic and prophylactic effect and reduces high blood pressure.

Fresh saffron Sherbet is sure to get you in the mood for some fun. This recipe includes saffron, sugar, basil or mint seeds.

There are many other summer drink recipes in Azerbaijan to try this summer.