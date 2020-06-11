National Carpet Museum displays fascinating embroidery

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has delighted art lovers with fascinating embroidery from its "Textile, Clothing, Embroidery collection".

The 19th century Sheki wall panel is performed in a chain stitch technique on wool. A tree of life (a cypress) with peacocks on both sides adorn the embroidery's central part. Pompoms and fringes decorate the edges of this large-scale wall panel.

Earlier, the museum provided insight into Yaloylutepe-type vessel, a sample of the Albanian period from its "Ceramics, Glass, Wood, Paper" collection.

Ancient Yaloylutepe vessels were found in Gabala. This type of pottery is considered to be the hallmark of Albanian ceramics, since it practically does not mentioned at any other place.

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.







