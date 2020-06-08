National Carpet Museum displays historical artifact

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

With its incredibly rich collection, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum never cease to amaze art lovers.

The museum has provided insight into Yaloylutepe-type vessel, a sample of the Albanian period from its "Ceramics, Glass, Wood, Paper" collection.

Ancient Yaloylutepe vessels were found in Gabala. This type of pottery is considered to be the hallmark of Albanian ceramics, since it practically does not mentioned at any other place.

The vessel has a spherical body, consisting of a figured corolla and an elongated, slightly raised grooved spout that has a mesh screen on its base.

The presence of a mesh screen suggests that such type of vessels were used for brewing certain herbs. The broth was used for medicinal, and perhaps ritual, purposes.? In viticulture, this mesh screen prevented the grapes from falling into the vessel.

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.







