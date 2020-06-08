Ayyub Guliyev signs contract with European music agencies

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has signed a contract with three leading European music agencies: Künstleragentur Sandra Milankov (Germany / Serbia), MG Artists Management (Slovakia) and Diakov Agentur / Diakov Opera Management (Germany).

The negotiations with agencies were carried out since September 2019. The cooperation was laid during his tour with the Slovakian Symphony Orchestra in Bratislava in November 2019, and a New Year concert held in Belgrade last December, Trend Life reported.

Azerbaijani conductor got acquaintance with Diakov Agentur / Diakov Opera Management in Poland, during the premiere of the new production of Adana's Giselle ballet at the Wroclaw Opera Theater, where he was invited as a musical director of the performance.

All three agencies will cooperate the Azerbaijani conductor and represent him in Europe.