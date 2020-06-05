State Musical Theatre to join international conference

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

European International Theatre Conference will host ETC International Theatre Conference online on June 10-12.

The conference is expected to bring together theater figures from Azerbaijan, Austria, Croatia, Poland, Slovenia, etc.

At conference, Azerbaijan will be represented by the State Academic Musical Theatre, Azertag reported.

The ETC International Theatre Conference in Graz (Austria) was originally planned for June 2020. However, the event was postponed due to COVID-18 pandemic.

What world can we expect after the coronavirus crisis? How can theatres shape the best possible future for their houses? While it is impossible to know exactly how the post-coronavirus world will be for theatres, the upcoming ETC International Theatre Conference will aim at giving European theatres the tools to be able to respond to the situation.

The ETC International Theatre Conference are held twice a year at an ETC Member Theatre. These high-level events are an occasion for ETC Members and selected guests to explore new trends in European theatre and an excellent forum for information, exchange, debate and networking.