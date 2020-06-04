Icherisheher launches special campaign against COVID-19

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve has launched a special campaign in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reserve provides all its visitors with medical face masks. In addition, all employees of the Reserve and security guards of the Maiden Tower are supplied with special masks in order to provide maximum security for all visitors.

In order to ease the restrictions imposed under the quarantine regime, thee employees of the museums operating under Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve as well as waiters at restaurants located along the castle walls are also provided with special face masks.

With its majestic buildings and ruins, Icherisheher hides a centuries-old history.

The city, built on a high hill in the form of an amphitheatre, is exposed to the sea in the lower part, and is surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains in the upper part. With its triple row of fortress walls, the Maiden Tower and other fortification facilities, Icherisheher appeared to be an impressive stronghold.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design fascinate Baku residents and city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshakh Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

