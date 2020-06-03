Azerbaijani film enjoys global success

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man" (Cholchu), a film by Shamil Aliyev, continues to enjoy global success. The film has been named best at four international festivals.

"The Steppe Man" won three prizes at Twilight Tokyo Film Festival (Japan) in the nominations "Best Feature Film", "Best Director" and "Best Cinematography".

At Vesuvius International Monthly Film Festival 2020 (Italy), the national film was named the "Best Feature Film".

The jury of Holy Grail International Film Festival 2020 (Israel) awarded "The Steppe Man" with prizes in the nominations "Best Feature Film" and "Best Director's Work".

Furthermore, BRIDGE FEST 2020 (USA) named "The Steppe Man" the "Best Feature Film".

The results of the festivals were announced virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The film "The Steppe Man" was produced in 2012 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film has been screened at 37 international film festivals.

The film tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Gasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.







