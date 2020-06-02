Irevan State Drama Theater reveals its program for June

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Irevan State Drama Theater has revealed its program for June.

The plays "Lawyers", "Longing for Death", "A Thousand Splendid Suns", "Savior" and others will be streamed on the theater`s Facebook and Youtube.

The Irevan State Drama Theater named after Jafar Jabbarly was established in 1928. In April 1944, the theater presented "Othello" tragedy at the All-Union Shakespeare Festival dedicated to the 380th anniversary of the birth of William Shakespeare.

In 1967, after a long break, the Irevan State Drama Theater once resumed its activities. Since 1989, the creative troupe of the theater continued its activities in Baku.

In 1994, by decree of the President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the theater regained the status of a state theater.

The Irevan State Drama Theater has regularly performed with tours in country's regions and abroad.











