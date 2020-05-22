TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Leyla Aliyeva's poems published in Georgian Newspaper

22 May 2020 [11:29] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Georgian "Ukimerioni" newspaper has published selected verses by notable poetess, winner  of Key to Life Award of the Children's Cancer & Blood Foundation (CCBF), and a recipient of the Pushkin Gold Medal Leyla Aliyeva.

These poems in Georgian translation include "We Run, We Fly, We Hurry", "Time",  "Tears", "Shops and Restaurants". 

The works were translated into Georgian by well-known poet, chairman of the Georgian Writers' Union Makvala Gonashvili.

Over its 30-years of activity, Ukimerioni newspaper has regularly posted samples of worldwide renowned authors

URL: http://www.today.az/news/entertainment/193997.html

Print version

Views: 223

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also