Baku Media Center releases trailer of new film

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

First trailer of the film "Sugra and her sons" has been released. The film is co-produced by Baku Media Center and Buta Film in partnership with "Salar Film" (Germany) and "Arizona Production" (France).

The film tells the story of people living in a village in Azerbaijan during World War II. The film directed by Ilgar Najaf is expected to represent Azerbaijan at international film festivals.

Most of the film shooting process took place in the village of Sugovushan, Dashkesan region. The film has an intriguing storyline. Sugra, along with his two sons, lives in a mountain village. Her husband is involved in the battles of World War II. For a long time, Sugra did not receive any news from her husband. A this time, her son received a notice about conscription to the army.

Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company engaged in the production of audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.

Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company engaged in the production of audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.

Since 2013, the company develops audio and video products based on the latest technologies by request of various organizations, cooperates with well-known broadcasting companies and conducts live broadcasting of large-scale international events and sports competitions held in the country.




