Muslim Magomaev International Vocalists Contest re-scheduled

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for his beautiful songs, incredible baritone and pop singer Muslim Magomayev never ceases to amaze music lovers around the word. His contribution to Azerbaijan's music history is invaluable.

Recently, Muslim Magomayev`s Cultural and Musical Heritage Foundation has announced the 6th Muslim Magomaev International Vocalists Contest. However, the music contest was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

The 6th Muslim Magomaev International Vocalists Contest is expected to take place next spring.

The contest application deadline has been extended till September 15, 2020. The exact dates will be posted at the Fund's website shortly.

The music competition is open for professional singers (20-35 years old), alumni of specialized music education institutions or undergraduates of musical institutes and colleges.

Following the results of preliminary audition and qualification, the Organizing Committee selects 15 vocalists who will take part in the contest.

Opera singers, stars of popular music, music theatre conductors and stage directors and representatives of international production companies are invited to join the jury panel.

The contest consists of two rounds. Every contest performance must consist of live vocals and a symphonic background. No sound records are allowed.