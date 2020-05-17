Events of Night of Museums multimedia project will be highlighted on digital platform of YARAT

By Trend

Museums are invaluable and their importance is difficult to assess. Museums have always been the main cultural institutions/organizations to perform the most important cultural functions. Indeed, museums are deemed to be the physical guardians of the history and culture, spiritual and material values of humanity, secrets and mysteries of society. Every museum is a place where people can feel themselves to be a part of the global events, appreciate and get inspired by the antiquities that have been extant to our time, enjoy being alone with themselves, put their thoughts in order, and meditate, while contemplating the beauty of the world around them.

Each year, on May 18, all the museums in the world celebrate International Museum Day. The most striking tradition of this event is the world-famous Night of Museums, during which museums extend their working hours and prepare unusual events for their visitors.

Due to the COVID-19 /Coronavirus Pandemic, international cultural event Night of Museums (also known as Long Night of Museums) is forced to adapt to global trends and for the first time will be held in an unusual format.

On May 18, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, with the support of the Baku’s Main Department of Culture, intends to conduct an urban multimedia project.

During the event, exclusive collection of artworks will be presented to the public and viewers will be able to learn a lot of new and interesting information about museum collections and exhibition projects of different historical periods and dedicated to various topics. Art exhibits will be represented by Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries, Hungarian National Museum, Daugavpils Mark Rothko Art Centre (Latvia), Fashion Museum (Latvia), YARAT Contemporary Art Space and etc.

Thanks to the latest modern technology it is now possible to cover the more audience. Artworks from the collections and exhibition projects from a number of museums will be presented to residents of quarantined cities all over the world, while demonstrating video projections of their living environment. Viewers will be able to become acquainted with museum exhibits while observing the show from the windows and balconies of their apartments broaden their outlook and reflect on artistic creativity, without leaving their homes #evdeqal (#stayhome).

Partners of project will be PLATFORM Art, Yasamal district executive power, The Embassy of Hungary, The Embassy of Latvia, Goethe-Zentrum Baku and Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Events of Night of Museums multimedia project will be highlighted on the digital platform of YARAT.