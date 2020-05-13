Victory Day brings together famous musicians

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Initiated by Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, the project "Nobody is forgotten, nothing is forgotten!" timed to the Victory Day - (May 9) and the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The composition was composed in words by Sahin Musaoglu and music by Pike Akhundova.

The project brought together opera singers and vocalists from different countries - Firuza Yusupova (Uzbekistan), Elnur Samarbekova (Kyrgyzstan), Zarina Altymbayeva (Kazakhstan), Bogdan Panchenko (Ukraine), Vladimir Gromov (Belarus) and Maxim Perebeinos (Russia).

The musicians performed under the direction of chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev. Their fascinating performance left no one indifferent.

May 9, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War. More than 600,000 Azerbaijanis were sent to the front in 1941-1945.

Some 130 Azerbaijanis were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union, 30 more were awarded the Order of Honor for their courage shown during the war. Moreover, 170,000 Azerbaijani soldiers and officers were presented with USSR orders and medals.

Hazi Aslanov, twice named the Hero of the Soviet Union, generals Mahmud Abilov, Akim Abbasov, Tarlan Aliyarbeyov, Hajibala Zeynalov, heroes of the Soviet Union Israfil Mammadov, Aslan Vazirov, Adil Guliyev, Ziya Bunyatov, Geray Asadov, Malik Maharramov and Mehdi Huseynzadeh and many others made significant contribution to the victory and brought honor to the history of the Azerbaijani people.



