Old City Museum Center to join international conference

The Old City Museum Center and National Museum of Georgia will hold an international Zoom conference titled "Ancient museum work in the most modern times" dedicated to the International Museum Day (May 18).

The conference will provide insight into international experience of historically and geographically close neighbors. The round table will also discuss the prospects of cooperation between Icherisheher Museum Center and National Museum of Georgia.

To participate in the Zoom conference, please, contact:

aydan.selimkhanova@gmail.com.

You can participate in the conference that day via the link sent to your e-mail address.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched-shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.

Founded in 2004, Georgian National Museum (GNM) unifies 20 museums and institutions in Tbilisi and regions of Georgia.

GNM comprises museums, research centers and libraries, and preserves rich, authentic content of cultural heritage and provides learning experiences for everyone.

The museum internationally significant collections of art and historical artefacts, including material evidence of the oldest human existence in Eurasia, Medieval Christian art, etc.