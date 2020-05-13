Samira Efendi to join "Europe Shine and Light" show

By Azernews





Azerbaijan`s Eurovision 2020 participant Samira Efendi will join "Eurovision: Europe Shine and Light", live television programme on May 16.

The project is co-organized by European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and produced by the Dutch broadcasters AVROTROS, NOS and NPO. The show will replace the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic.

The concert will be aired on ?TV and the contest`s YouTube channel at 23:00 ( Baku local time).

Azerbaijan officially confirmed its participation in Eurovision 2020 on September 16, 2019.

Samira Efendi had to represent Azerbaijan in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 with the song "Cleopatra", written by Luuk van Beers, Alan Roy Scott and Sarah Lake.

The singer was selected based on the votes of an international group of musical experts.

The 28-year-old Samira has taken part in the popular musical projects, such as "The New Star", "The Big Stage" and "The Voice of Azerbaijan". In 2017, she performed at the Silk Way Star, an international singing competition aired in Kazakhstan (3rd place). Last year, the singer successfully represented Azerbaijan at the Voice of Nur-Sultan.

Azerbaijan debuted at Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 after the Azerbaijani television channel ITV joined the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and received the official right to broadcast the competition.

Azerbaijan marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song "Day after day".

The brilliant duet of Aysel and Arash, which represented Azerbaijan next year, took the third place at the song contest, while Safura Alizada, who represented the country at Eurovision 2010 in Oslo, became fifth.

On its fourth attempt with Ell and Nikki's "Running Scared" song, the Land of Fire won the event, bringing the contest to Baku’s Crystal Hall in 2012. Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

In 2018, Aysel Mammadova brilliantly performed at Eurovision 2018 semi-final, but she couldn't make it to the final. The singer represented Azerbaijan with the song "X My Heart".

Azerbaijan's Chingiz Mustafayev impressed all Eurovision fans with his stunning performance last year. The singer finished in the eighth place at the song contest.