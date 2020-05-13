"The Steppe Man" film awarded in Thailand and Turkey

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man" film has been awarded at international film festivals in Thailand and Turkey.

The film won the prizes in the nomination "Best Feature Film" at Pattaya International Film Festival 2020, aimed at creating a community of independent film-makers.

In addition, "The Steppe Man" was awarded with Special Film Prize at Andromeda Film Festival 2020, established under the International Cinema Community.

Like any other festival it is associated with, one of the goals of this festival is to fight unfair competition.

Directed by Shamil Aliyev, "The Steppe Man" tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe.

Soon after his father's death, the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The film was produced in 2012 at Azerbaijanfilm studio by the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"The Steppe Man" has been screened at more than 60 international film festivals, including Florence Film Awards 2019 (Italy), European Screen Awards 2019 (Indonesia), White Unicorn International Film Festival 2019 (WUIFF) and others.

The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search".

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 86th Academy Awards (the Oscars).

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, cinematographer-Rafig Guliyev, art directors-Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, composer-Rauf Aliyev, producers-Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.



