Zhara Music Festival named best by Russian magazine

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

OK! Russia magazine has listed Zhara Music Festival among the world's best music festivals.

"The whole world has suddenly switched to online mode. All the exciting spring events have been canceled or postponed. However, we are patiently waiting for it to end, when it will be possible to return to ordinary life and our favorite entertainment ", the message said.

The list also included such word-famous festivals as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Tomorrowland, Montreux Jazz Festival and other events.

The dates of some of these festivals have been postponed from spring to autumn, while others will take place only next year. As for Zhara Music festival, the dates of its holding remain unchanged.

The long-awaited music festival is expected to take place in Baku from July 29 to August 2, bringing together 300 celebrities.

The festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the last year’s festival.

However, there is also possibility of holding music festival in Baku or Moscow without spectators amid coronavirus pandemic.