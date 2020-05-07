TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Fascinating art works that makes you feel nostalgic

07 May 2020 [12:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Museum Center has opened  the second virtual exhibition inspired by cozy home atmosphere as part of  the project "Nostalgia"  and "Evde qal" (Stay at home) campaign.

The exhibition features works of such eminent artists as Togrul Narimanbayov, Irina Eldarova, Anvar Askarov, Anar Huseynzade, Melik Agamalov, Vugar Muradov, Bahruz Kengerli, Rashad Jabarov, Namik Mammadov, Yaver Sultanov, Vugar Ali, Abbas Mammadov, Arzu Rzayev, Niyaz Najafov, Inna Kostina, Samira Allahverdiyeva, etc. 

Initiated by the museum`s director Liana Vazirova, the exposition displays the City of Winds in all its beauty.

Fascinating art works make you feel nostalgic as they showcase the city`s old look. The exhibition was met with great interest.

 

