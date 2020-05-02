Azerbaijan Composers' Union supports fight against COVID-19

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has joined a campaign to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Union allocated 5,000 AZN [$2,941] to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus.

The Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established by the decree of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on March 19.

The Fund aims at providing financial support in fight against COVID-19 preventing the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

Under the presidential Order, the Fund was initially allocated 20 million manats to prevent the rapid spread of the virus and the implementation of health care activities.

Over the past years, Azerbaijan Composers' Union has significantly enriched the world musical treasury. The organization is the largest major local union of musicians, which carefully preserves the best traditions of Azerbaijani music.

The Union was established with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union. The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers — Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi.

The Union successfully implements a wide range of cultural projects. The institution is one of the founders of such prestigious musical events as Mugham Festival, Silk Road International Music Festival, etc.