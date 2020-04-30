Music unites famous opera singers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Opera singers from Turkic-speaking countries have performed together as part of the projects "United by Culture" and "Music without Borders", co-organized by Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Medeniyyet TV.

The leading soloists of the opera houses of Almaty, Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Ankara (Turkey) and Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) thrilled the listeners with song "We Are the Champions" by the British rock band "Queen". The song has become an anthem for victories at sporting events, including as an official theme song for the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Vocalists performed under the direction of the chief conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Azerbaijan was represented by the director of the Medeniyyet TV, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, as well as talented opera singers Honored Artists Ilham Nazarov and Ilaha Efendieva. The performance of opera singers left no one indiferent.

The author of the idea is the director of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Nail Rakhmadiyev.



