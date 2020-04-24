Icherisheher Reserve announces charity auction

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve invites you to join a charity auction, aimed at supporting artists during coronavirus pandemic.

The auction will feature a series of paintings by Azerbaijani artists Bahruz Kangarli, Vusala Agarzayeva, Orkhan Garayev, Imran Mehdiyev, Sayali Mammadova, reflecting the current situation with COVID-19 in the world.

These works will be exhibited in an online format at a special closed auction at midnight on April 24. The auction will last until April 27, 12:00.

Note that bets on exhibited works will be held in a closed format - so everyone who wants to buy a work of art of a particular artist will be able to increase their bid by writing a personal message on the page. Once a day, the Office will announce the current highest price for each of the submitted works for those who want to raise their rates.

All proceeds will be donated to Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus.

If you want to take part in charity auction, please visit the following link.