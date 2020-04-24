Azerbaijan`s talented violinist to give online concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan`s talented violinist Kamran Omarli will perform an online concert on April 25.

The concert will be streamed on the official Instagram of Baku City Main Department of Culture as part of "Senetinle Destekle" challenge".

Since 2012, Kamran Omarli studies at the Reina Sofía School of Music and the Telefónica Violin Chair with Professor Zakhar Bron. He has been granted tuition and an accommodation scholarship by Rocío González Raggio.

The musician has been handed by Her Majesty Queen Sofía the Diploma for the most outstanding student of his chair of the 2015-2016 academic year.

He has been a member of the School’s Freixenet Orchestra conducted by Pablo González, András Schiff, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Stefan Lano, and of the Sony Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Antoni Ros Marbà.

Likewise, Kamran Omarli has been part of the Amadeus Ensemble and the Asisa Óscar Esplá Quartet, with which he was awarded in 2014 the Diploma to the most outstanding chamber group of its department. He is currently part of the Fundación Mahou San Miguel Ensemble. He plays a "Yuri Pochekin" violin, loaned as instrument grant by Professor Zakhar Bron.