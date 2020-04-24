Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center launches art contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

In February, Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan successfully launched a new project "Karabakh - the cradle of Azerbaijani culture".

The Center invites you to take part in art contest "The Karabakh Territory of Azerbaijan through the eyes of artists" as part of the project.

The competition is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, Ismayilli Regional Department of Culture and Khatai Art Center in Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the drawing contest is to encourage young and talented artists of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan to create beautiful art works, stimulate their creative activity, as well as to promote Azerbaijani, Turkic cultures and strengthen friendly and fraternal relations.

The works will be evaluated by famous artists of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The competition starts on April 24, 2020. The competitors are young artists (14-30 years old) from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Five best works from both countries will be selected. Winners will be awarded cash prizes, as well as honorary diplomas.

All the paintings presented at the competition will be shown in the exhibition halls of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Moreover, the art works will also be donated to various institutions.

For more information, please visit:

http://azculture.uz/musabiqeler.php?link=musabiqeler