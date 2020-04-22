Heydar Aliyev Center among TOP 3 modern art centers in CIS

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russia's TurStat has listed Heydar Aliyev Center among the best modern art centers in the CIS countries.

The rating is based on the results of studying the popularity of museums and offers of virtual tours and excursions.

The center took the second place after the Center for Contemporary Arts in Belarus. The third place went to the Palace of Peace and Accord (Pyramid) in Kazakhstan.

The list also included the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Russia, the Moscow Museum of Modern Art, etc.

Named "Design of the Year" by London’s DesignMuseum, Heydar Aliyev Center has been cited as "a masterwork of invention and execution."

One of the internationally recognized architectural works, the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center has become a signature landmark of modern Baku.

Designed by architect Zaha Hadid, the center is famous for its distinctive architecture and flowing, curved style that eschews sharp angles.

The Center successfully holds exhibitions and concerts in order to promote Azerbaijan`s rich cultural heritage and expands the relations between countries and people through its projects.