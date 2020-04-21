Don't miss this book giveaway!

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture invites you to take part in a book giveaway.

Three winners will be awarded with PDF books, published with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The first place holder will get "Spies Who Have Not Returned from the Cold" by Chingiz Abdullaev. The winners of the second and third places will be handed the books "The Murder in Mesopotamia" by Agatha Christie and "If Only It Were True" by Mark Levy respectively. Notably, the books have not been previously available online.

More details are provided on Instagram profile of the Cultural Ministry.

The giveaway will last until April 23, the winners will be determined by random selection.