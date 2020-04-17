Graphic design contest announced in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku City Main Culture Department and PARLAQ Public Union have announced a graphic design contest dedicated to the the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The competition is open only for Azerbaijani citizens aged between 18 and 35 years.

Graphic design work should cover the following topics: fight against COVID-19 by medical workers, the activities of professionals in various fields whose lives are also at high risk during pandemic, social responsibility, measures taken by the state in connection with current situation, issues caused by the epidemic and other themes.

Each designer must submit only one graphic work to the competition.

The first place winner will be awarded with a diploma of the first degree and a cash prize in the amount of 500 AZN.

The holders of the second and third places will be awarded with diplomas and cash prizes - 300 AZN and 200 AZN respectively.

The competition is scheduled for April 15 - May 30, 2020.

Send your graphic work, your full name and contacts to the following e-mail address:

bakuartmusabiqe@gmail.com.

Work submitted to the contest should not be previously published on any media.

Information on rewarding the winners will be presented on the official website of Baku City Main Culture Department.

For more information about the competition, please contact: (077) 622 11 00.