National Carpet Museum presents new catalogue

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum has released a new catalogue dedicated to the "The Future of Traditions" by Aydin Rajabov.

The publication was presented to mark the 75th anniversary of the artist. His personal exhibition was held at the museum last year.

The illustrated catalog prepared by the museum contains interesting materials about the art works included in the exhibition.

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.